Irate over improper stitching, tailor kills co-worker in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 48-year-old tailor was arrested for the murder of his co-worker at their tailoring store in Kodambakam, allegedly after an argument over a shoddy work.

The accused, V Madhavan, stabbed the co worker, A Saravanan (40) with tailoring scissors, police said.

The incident happened on Saturday evening while Saravanan was stitching a client’s clothes.

Police said that the co-workers used to have frequent quarrels at work. The bad blood between them escalated on Saturday and ended up in a murder.

Saravanan, who suffered grievous cut injuries, was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to injuries on Sunday.

Later in the day, Kodambakkam police booked the tailor, Madhavan on murder charges and arrested him. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.