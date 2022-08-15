Inspiration angle unfound: CoP Jiwal on bank heist

CHENNAI: Chennai's Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal did not want to conclude that the Arumbakkam bank robbery had an inspiration yet.

Briefing the scribes on the robbery case that happened on the Saturday afternoon, the CoP said that some of the accused have Valimai images as their social media display pictures. "But that wouldn't be enough to conclude their heist was inspired from the movie, we need to nab the A1 before jumping into conclusions," he said.