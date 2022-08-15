Inspiration angle unfound: CoP Jiwal on bank heist

CHENNAI: Chennai's Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal did not want to conclude that the Arumbakkam bank robbery had an inspiration yet.
Briefing the scribes on the robbery case that happened on the Saturday afternoon, the CoP said that some of the accused have Valimai images as their social media display pictures. "But that wouldn't be enough to conclude their heist was inspired from the movie, we need to nab the A1 before jumping into conclusions," he said.
He said as of now it is only that the accused were associated with the bank and knew how it operated hence they recognised and exploited an opportunity.
On Saturday, at 3:30 PM, a gang of three men gained entry into the Fedbank Arumbakkam office by spiking the drink of the security guard. They then tied and gagged the manager, Suresh, to take away the locker keys. They decamped the bank after looting 32 kilograms of gold valued at Rs 20 crore.
The city cops, on Sunday, apprehended Balaji and Santhosh to recover 18 kgs of stolen gold which was believed to have been their share of the booty. Another accused, Murugan, who used to work at this particular branch, surrendered himself at the Korattur police station in Monday.
