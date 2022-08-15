Independence Day offers at Chennai’s star hotels

CHENNAI: Independence Day stands true to its meaning this year as we not only celebrate 75 years of our country’s freedom, but also a day’s freedom where we beat our weekly Monday blues.
Unwind with your friends and family by availing offers at the city’s finest hotels on food, beverages, and stay.
As India celebrates 75 glorious years of Independence, ITC Grand Chola has launched a host of special offers on food and beverages and room accommodations.
There is an Independence Day Buffet open for lunch and dinner at Madras Pavilion, priced at Rs 1,947++ per person.
When accompanied by a senior citizen, pay only 75% of your total bill with their Senior Citizen Offer at Café Mercara Express and Madras Pavillion.
Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort and Spa presents the most awaited Independence Day specials for lunch at The Reef on August 15 with a live band and an assortment of cuisines from across the country.
Some of the dishes are chaat, galawat ke kebab, kaachi haldi ka paratha, Kabuli biryani, mutton bhai biryani, Punjabi lasooni palak and lots more.
The timings for the brunch are 12.30 pm – 4.00 pm and are priced at Rs 2,149++.
Novotel is celebrating the cuisine of Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.
Enjoy the flavours of these three states by Chefs Vishwa, Desilva, and Vignesh featuring delicious dishes like meen pollichathu, Mangalore fish curry, and Madras fish curry.
The pop-up menu will be available for patrons till August 21 and the timings are 12.30 pm – 4.00 pm, priced at Rs 1,999++.
Four Points Sheraton is having an elaborate lunch spread to honour all defence personnel by offering them a 20% off on the lunch.
There are also several live counters and a variety of desserts for patrons to try from.
The timings for the lunch are 12.30 pm – 3.30 pm and priced at Rs 1,200++
