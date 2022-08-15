Reporter's dairy: A food review takes YouTuber to court
CHENNAI: Though YouTube reviews are an effective revenue model for critics, it does not cheer every stakeholder.
When you broadcast a negative review to a movie played by a matinee icon, his followers would react, often abusing the reviewers.
But that’s not the case with food reviews, as the reviewer is not merely cyberbullied, which is bad enough, but is also answerable to the courts. Recently, YouTuber K Faiza made a video reviewing the food served at Thalappakatti biryani chain.
The firm dragged him to court, alleging that his review had crossed the line of decency.
The hotel management sought the court to restrain the defendant from playing the video and sought Rs 25 lakh in damages.
On hearing the matter, Justice Senthil Ramamoorthy held that the YouTuber’s video did not appear prima facie to be within the bounds of fair comment by a food reviewer and his assertions are irrational. An interim injunction was also granted restraining Faiza from uploading any more videos.
The case could be an eye-opener to several self-made critics on cyberspace to ensure comments are fair and objective rather than with the intent to defame under the guise of reviews.
