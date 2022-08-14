Lankan duo poses as Customs officials to con woman; held

CHENNAI: Two Sri Lankan nationals, who conned 59 grams of gold from a woman by posing as Customs officials, were arrested at the airport here on Saturday.

The victim Nisha Rhoshini (47) of Sri Lanka came to Chennai early Sunday morning. At the exit gate, two men intercepted Nisha and said she was wearing more jewels than what is allowed at the airport. The duo then collected her jewellery, coming to 59 grams, and asked her to visit the Customs office after a while.

Police said at the Customs office, Nisha found that she had been duped and the officials were fake. She then lodged a complaint with the Chennai airport police, who with the help of CCTV, identified the culprits as Mohamed Najmeen (31) and Chellaya Aravindan (40). The duo was arrested 124 grams of gold were seized from them. Police said the duo had already cheated on another woman at Chennai airport in July. Both of them were arrested and sent to prison.