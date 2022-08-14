I-Day celebrations: Nat’l flags hoisted at 33K places in Chennai

CHENNAI: On the occasion of 75th Independence Day celebrations and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Greater Chennai Corporation has hoisted national flags in more than 33,000 places across the city.
Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Chennai Corporation Commissioner, said that flags have been displayed in Ripon Building, Napier Bridge, arches in major places and prominent streetlights across the city.
"We also requested banks and got more than 30,000 flags which have been put on street light poles in major roads," he added.
Apart from the Chennai Corporation, several auto drivers displayed flags on their vehicles, including garbage vehicles of the civic body. Meanwhile, the civic body illuminated the Ripon Building with dynamic lights in tricolor on Sunday night to mark the Independence Day.
Chennai Day celebrations:
On the other hand, the civic body has invited residents to take part in the Chennai Day celebrations. "On the occasion of Chennai Day on August 22, art competitions such as painting, photography, social media reels, short film competitions and others will be conducted, " a Chennai Corporation press release said.
Residents can send their artworks on the topic of city's culture and traditions. Interested persons can send their artworks through website link shorturLat/dLU89.
