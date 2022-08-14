EPS demands immediate action in Chennai bank robbery case

CHENNAI: After a group of thieves went into a private bank in Chennai and robbed gold on Saturday, AIADMK interim general secretary and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday urged the DMK government to give a 'free hand' to police personnel for restoring the law and order issue in the State.

Reiterating his allegations that miscreants from other states were coming to Chennai and involved in several burglaries, the AIADMK leader alleged that the law and order had deteriorated after DMK came to power.

"The people were also shocked to note that the employees of that bank itself involved in the crime and had taken away gold jewels worth Rs 20 crore,” he said adding that it was also reported on social media during the last 14 months after DMK came to power that certain police personnel had joined hands with the anti-social elements for indulging in several crimes.

Palaniswami alleged that since the police department had not looked into its law and order work properly, "every day, murder, dacoity and sexual harassment" had made the people fear further.

"As the dacoity happened in the broad daylight in the bank, at least from now onwards, I urge the chief minister to allow the police to act per law and restore the law and order in the State".