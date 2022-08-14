CBI officer from Chennai gets President's Police Medal

CHENNAI: Deputy Superintendent T Sridharan of Economic Offences Branch (EOB) of CBI in Chennai is among the six officers from across the country to get the President’s medal for distinguished service this year on the 75th Independence Day.

Other officials who have bagged the medal this year are Alok Kumar, Additional SP, CBI, Special Unit, Mumbai, Atul Hajela, Deputy SP, CBI, ACB, Bhopal, Tejprakash Devrani, Deputy SP, CBI, Policy Division, New Delhi, T Sridharan, Deputy SP, CBI, EOB, Chennai, Gurmeet Singh, Sub Inspector, CBI (HQ), New Delhi and Narpat Singh, ASI, CBI, AC-I, New Delhi.

Apart from them, 24 officers of CBI from across the country were selected for the President's police medal for meritorious service.