33,000 & counting, GCC waves Tricolour in Chennai
CHENNAI: On the occasion of 75th Independence Day celebrations and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Greater Chennai Corporation hoisted national flags in more than 33,000 places across the city.
GCC Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said flags have been displayed atop Ripon Building, Napier Bridge, arches in major places and prominent streetlights across the city.
“We also requested banks and got more than 30,000 flags which have been put on street light poles on major roads,” he said.
Also GCC vehicles, several autos and buses were seen plying with flags. The civic body also illuminated the Ripon Building with dynamic lights.
Meanwhile, the civic body also invited residents to take part in the Chennai Day celebrations on August 22.
“Art competitions such as painting, photography, social media reels, short film competitions and others will be conducted,” a GCC release said.
