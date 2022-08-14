1,700 unauthorised hoardings removed in Chennai

CHENNAI: Acting stringently against unauthorised hoardings in the city, the Greater Chennai Corporation has removed more than 1,700 hoardings during a mass cleaning drive.

According to the civic body data, as many as 1,705 unauthorised hoardings have been removed. During the drive that was conducted on Saturday, around 1,800 unauthorised hoardings were identified. "The remaining will be removed during subsequent drives. Apart from them, frames that were installed to erect hoardings were also removed," the data mentioned.

As per the data, the highest number of hoardings were identified in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar as the zone, from where Mayor R Priya has been elected as Councillor, had 355 unauthorised hoardings. Alandur, Perungudi and Sholinganallur, all extended zones in the south Chennai had more than 200 unauthorised hoardings and the civic body removed all of them. The least number of hoardings were identified in Manali as the zone had only 10 such hoardings. As many as 877 volunteers belonging to various nongovernmental organisations and 133 elected representatives took part in the drive.

Also, the civic body removed 56 condemned vehicles of which 35 vehicles were from Teynampet zone. "More than 7,000 kilograms of scrap and 171.28 tonnes of waste were removed during the mass cleaning drive," a Chennai Corporation press release said.

The release added that awareness on Swachhata Application was created during the drive and more than 3,700 residents downloaded the application on their phones.