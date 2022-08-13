Pvt schools allowed to function without planning permission

CHENNAI: In a breather to the private and aided schools in the State that do not have building approvals from the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) and Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), the government issued an order allowing the functioning of unapproved buildings in those schools up to May 2023.

A government order issued by the School Education Department said that approvals to open schools were issued based on building plan approval issued by the concerned local bodies as there were no order mandating approvals from the CMDA or DTCP.

However, planning approvals from the planning authorities were made mandatory later to ensure safety of the students and schools were directed to apply for planning approvals even though they received approvals from the local bodies. Moreover, such schools were given a deadline to avail the approvals up to May 2016 by another government order issued in 2015.

The department has extended the deadline five times and the last deadline ended in May 2022. Meanwhile, the school education director sent a letter to the government pointing out several schools could not apply for the planning approvals due to the pandemic. He also requested the government to allow functioning of schools with a condition that the managements apply for the approvals and submit the application details to the government.

Based on the request, the government has allowed schools to function up to May 2023 if the managements apply between June 1, 2022 and May 31, 2023.

Heads of the planning authorities have been directed to take measures to receive applications from the schools for a period of six months.

The order also pointed out that as many as 811 schools have applied for planning approvals of which 82 schools have been given the orders. On the other hand, managements of 729 schools filed a case in the court demanding planning approvals.