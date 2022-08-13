No beef biriyani stall at Island Grounds festival

CHENNAI: Beef biriyani was given a miss at the three-day food festival underway at the Island Grounds here as no caterer offered to put up a stall, Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian said on Friday. “The absence of a beef biriyani stall at the three-day food festival is not deliberate. The delicacy was skipped as no caterer offered to put up a stall,” Subramanian replied when reporters drew his attention after the inauguration. “Even I eat it. There is no need to make an issue. Food is one’s personal preference and no one can stop it,” the Minister said.
