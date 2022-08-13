International Kite Festival 2022: Day 1, check pics

CHENNAI: Chennai’s first edition of the three-day Tamil Nadu International Kite Festival at TTDC Ocean View, Mamallapuram was conducted today.
Talking to DT Next about the inception of the event, Benedict Savio, director and founder of Global Media Box, says, “We have been doing hot air balloons and other adventure tourism for the last 15 years. I have seen the sort of love and traction kite festivals have worldwide and always wanted to do one in the city.”
“Since the third day of our festival is on Independence Day, we will be celebrating it with kites. There will be a special showcase of tricoloured kites that will also commemorate the national flag,” he says.
The event which began today will go on till August 15. The tickets are available on Paytm Insider and priced at Rs 150 for adults and free for children from the age 0 – 12.
“These kites will be tethered to the ground and will not fly more than 20 ft. This is to ensure that the birds are not affected and that the kites do not interact with the water body. We will also do our waste management efficiently to ensure the place is tidy.”
