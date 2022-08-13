Inspect industries to check pollution, GCC told

CHENNAI: While hearing a complaint against an industry that reportedly pollutes the air, Tamil Nadu Local Bodies Ombudsman directed the Greater Chennai Corporation to conduct frequent inspections in industries across the city to prevent air and water pollution.

M Vijayan and B Vijayakumar, city residents filed a complaint against a factory in Manali saying that the factory emits pollution gases higher than the allowed levels. They also pointed out that the gases affect residential areas.

The complainants alleged that Chennai Corporation officials failed to take action against the factory despite complaints.

The Sanitary inspector attached to Manali zone explained the process to revoke license of the factory. The Ombudsman recorded the claim apart from pointing out that the Constitution of India gives right to clean air and water.

"The zonal officer of Manali should issue an order to instruct the sanitary inspector to inspect the factory frequently to ensure that the factory stopped emitting excess gas,” M Malik Feroz Khan, Tamil Nadu Local Bodies Ombudsman said in his order.

He also instructed the Chennai Corporation to take action against field officials who fail to take action against the industries that emit gases higher than the permitted limits.

"The forum directs the Chennai Corporation Commissioner to send circulars to deputy commissioners and zonal officers directing them to inspect the factories. If any violations are found during the inspections, action should be taken. Action should be taken against the officials who connive with such factories," the order said.