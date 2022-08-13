Excess fares collected by 21 Omni buses at Koyambedu returned

CHENNAI: Following complaints of the omnibuses fleecing the passengers by hiking ticket charges, the Transport Department on Friday conducted a surprise inspection at the Koyambed Omni Bus Terminus to impose a fine of Rs 1.37 lakh on 60 buses for various offences including the collection of higher fares and not paying taxes.

According to the transport officials of Chennai North Zone, five separate teams were formed to inspect the Koyambedu Omni terminus and they enquired with the passengers of 259 omnibuses about whether they were charged higher fares than normal. About 21 buses which have collected higher fares were asked to return the excess fare amounting to Rs 11,300 to the passengers, the official said.

The Chennai South Zone officials conducted a surprise check at toll plazas at Chengalpet, ECR and Alandur and collected a fine of Rs 1.20 lakh from 35 buses for not having proper documentation.