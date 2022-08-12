Tension in Kanchi: Ambedkar statue covered with saffron cloth

CHENNAI: Tension in Kancheepuram after a Ambedkar statue was covered with Saffron cloth on Friday.

The locals in Olli Mohamedpet in Kancheepuram noticed the Ambedkar Statue in the TNEB premise was covered with Saffron cloth. The news spread to all the villagers and within a few minutes, members of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) blocked the Kancheepuram-Vellore Road and protested seeking the arrest the people who were behind this. On information, the Kancheepuram Thaluk police team, who rushed to the spot, held peace talks with the agitators and promised that they would identify the person who was behind the act with the help of CCTV and they would be arrested soon. Later, the party members gave up the protest and dispersed. Police are monitoring the area closely to prevent such incidents from occurring again.