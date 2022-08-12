Only 19 orderlies back on duty, HC asks DGP to file report

CHENNAI: Not hiding its displeasure over the police department’s failure to implement an earlier order abolishing the orderly system, the Madras High Court on Friday suo motu impleaded the head of State police and directed him to file a report explaining the action taken to abolish the system.

Terming it a colonial slavery system to extract household and menial works from trained uniformed personnel at superior officers’ residences, Justice SM Subramaniam added that if the department failed to abolish the orderly system, the court had no option but to opt for other courses of action under the provisions of the Constitution. What angered the judge was the submission by Additional Advocate General P Kumaresan and special government pleader S Anitha that 19 orderlies were returned after the DGP sent a memorandum in August.

Expressing shock that senior officers returned only 19 orderlies, the judge said, “It is an issue to be considered seriously. Such uniformed trained personnel are performing the household and menial jobs in the residences of the higher officials at the cost of the taxpayers’ funds. The public has the right to question the mindset of the higher officials,” the judge observed. Noting that the June 16 order to abolish the system was not followed scrupulously by the police department, the court said except for issuing the memo, the DGP did not ensure that uniformed personnel were withdrawn from officers’ residences. “It is the integrity of the Police department in question and the effective control of the Police department by the government,” the judge added.↔ Continued on P4