GCC to remove encroachments from Thamaraikulam lake

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has decided to evict families that are encroaching upon the Tamaraikulam lake in Thiruvottiyur and issued notices to the families.

A civic official said that talks were conducted with the families to provide alternate accommodation. "There are more than 50 houses encroaching the lake. Zonal chairman also spoke with the families. We attempted to evict the families twice but the efforts were failed," the official added.

When asked about the alternate arrangements made for the families, the official explained that measures have been taken to provide housing in Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) tenements. "The families refuse to apply for the allocation. We can't provide housing if they don't apply," he said.