Auto driver attacked for ‘stealing’ ride by trio; 2 held in Chennai

CHENNAI: City police on Thursday arrested an auto driver and his accomplice for attacking another auto driver with a knife after an argument over ‘stealing’ a ride.

T Ganesan (34), an auto driver, in his complaint to the police said that he was near Anderson Road in Broadway on Wednesday around 10 pm when he was attacked by another auto driver and two of his accomplices.

The other driver had picked up an argument with Ganesan for giving a ride for passenger, whom he had negotiated with.

The argument escalated into a brawl and Ganesan was attacked with a knife.

Based on his complaint, Esplanade police arrested Prabakaran (30) and Vimalraj (26). They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody. Hunt is on for the auto driver, Ajith.