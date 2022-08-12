12K students pledge to keep off drugs

TIRUCHY: Around 12,000 students took a pledge against the use of drugs at a mega event held here in the presence of Minister KN Nehru on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said stringent action would be initiated against those peddling drugs in the State. Chief Minister MK Stalin has given clear instructions against those indulging in drug abuse and those indulging in the peddling of drugs and the same would be strictly followed by the officials, including the police, in an attempt to eradicate the menace in society, he said.

The pledge-taking ceremony by the Chief Minister was relayed and around 12,000 students took oath in Tiruchy. Minister Nehru, Mayor Mu Anbalagan, IG (Central Zone) Santhosh Kumar, Collector M Pradeep Kumar, Commissioner of police G Karthikeyan and other officials also joined the students in taking the pledge.