11-month-old child drowns to death in bucket of water

CHENNAI: A eleven-month-old child drowned in a bucket of water in the bathroom at a house in K K Nagar on Thursday.

The deceased child was identified as Sana Jasmin, daughter of Ansari and Jeslima, residents of 6th sector in KK Nagar.

Police said that the incident happened around 7 pm. Ansari was out at work while Jeslima was in the kitchen leaving the child to play in one of the rooms.

When Jeslima came out of the kitchen, the kid was nowhere to be found after which she panicked, searched in all rooms and alerted the neighbours.

Ansari too rushed to home. The child was found lying unconscious in a bucket of water. She was taken to a hospital where the child was declared brought dead. KK Nagar police rushed to the scene and after formalities, body of the child was handed over to the parents.