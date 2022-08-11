Lamp post collapses near Tambaram flyover, creates traffic jam

CHENNAI: A lamp post collapsed on a highway flyover near Madras Christian College in Tambaram at 12:30 pm on Thursday. Vehicles going towards Tambaram East-West National Highway road caused traffic congestion for more than two hours.

Soon after the incident, Tambaram Municipal Corporation employees and traffic police rushed to the spot and removed the electric pole. However, no motorists were injured.

It may be noted that motorist, Shanmukha Sundaram (30), from Pudukottai, who was grievously injured after a signboard fell on GST road, died at the Royapettah Government Hospital. The accident occurred after a huge signboard of Highways Department spanning across the GST road fell after an MTC bus rammed onto the pillar holding the sign board near Alandur Metro station around 3pm.