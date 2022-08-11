Conmen posing as cops rob Rs 24 lakh from gold trader

CHENNAI: Police launched a hunt for four conmen who posed as cops and allegedly robbed Rs 24 lakh from a gold trader, Basheer of Triplicane near Raja Annamalai mandram, on Wednesday evening.

Police sources said that Basheer was on his way to a goldsmith unit in Sowcarpet to buy finished jewellery when he was robbed.

The suspects were in plain clothes and intercepted Basheer near Broadway. They took him to the side of the road and snatched the cash bag from him, in the pretext of searching him.

Questioning him on the source of the cash, the conmen took the cash from him and told him to collect it at the Flower bazaar police station, after producing the relevant documents.

Only on reaching flower bazaar police station, the gold trader realised that he was conned. Police are perusing the CCTV footage in the neighbourhood to ascertain the identity of the conmen. Further investigations are on.