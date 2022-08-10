Two-day philatelic expo traces 75 years of Indian Railways

CHENNAI: On Wednesday, the Southern Railway began a 2-day philately exhibition, as a part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ at the zonal headquarters. BG Mallaya, GM, Southern Railway, inaugurated it in the presence of other officials. The exhibition profiles the growth of Indian railway in the last 75 years through stamps, first-day covers, special covers, picture postcards and other postal stationeries. A total of 505 exhibits, which include 194 stamps, 93 miniature sheets, 85 First Day Covers and 113 special covers, have been displayed. The recently unveiled special postal cover, in commemoration of the launch of Centenary Celebrations of Southern Railway Headquarters, was also at the expo. Commemorative stamps and first day/special postal covers featuring the inauguration of Vaigai Express, centenary celebrations of Chennai Egmore, Nilgiri Mountain Railway and other UNESCO Heritage Railway sites, Railway Signals and Future trains were showcased at the expo.