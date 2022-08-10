Man hacked to death in Nerkundram; 5 arrested

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old man, a history sheeter was hacked to death by a gang in Nerkundram near Koyambedu on Tuesday night. Police said that the deceased, P Rajkumar, was out on bail only a month ago. He has several cases against him in Tiruverkadu police station.

A resident of Thiruverkadu in the City outskirts, Rajkumar moved to Nerkundram with his family and was living in a rented house. On Tuesday night, around 10 pm, when Rajkumar was riding back home when he was intercepted by the gang.

Rajkumar abandoned his two-wheeler and ran for his life, but was chased and hacked to death by the gang. Koyambedu police arrested five persons on Wednesday in connection with the murder.

The arrested persons were identified as K Prakash (29), his father, S Kumar (52), S Rahul (19), P Sundar (22), P Nagaraj (44). All of them are residents of Tiruverkadu. Police investigations revealed that, in 2021, Rajkumar had murdered another rowdy, Shanmugam in Tiruverkadu. To avenge Shanmugam’s death, his friend, Prakash plotted Rajkumar’s murder and on Tuesday night, murdered him.

The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.