Free skill training for poor students by IIT-M & Sony India

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation is partnering with Sony India Software Centre to equip students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds with industry-ready technical skills. This course is being offered completely free of cost.

Called the Sony India Finishing School Skill Development Training Program, it will provide training in areas such as Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), cyber security, computer graphics and business communication skills. Prof V Kamakoti, director, IIT-M, said, “This programme is intended to bridge the knowledge and skillset gap between graduating students and industry’s requirement. We hope that many students, specifically from non-urban parts of India, will benefit from this initiative.”

Sony India will extend employment to the top 15 performers of this course. The foundation will assist the remaining with placement in other companies by arranging their interviews through the IIT-M placement cell.

The student selection process is based on the academic performance of engineering graduates who graduated between 2020-2022 with a minimum of 60% aggregate in all examinations and whose parents have an annual income of less than Rs 8 lakh. They’ll also write a test after which an interview will be conducted.

Students who clear the evaluation with the highest score are eligible for a stipend provided under the training programme.