Chola, JCB in finance pact

CHENNAI: Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited (Chola), the financial services arm of Murugappa Group, has announced an exclusive finance scheme with JCB India wherein JCB customers can benefit from easy loan offerings.

Ravindra Kumar Kundu, ED, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company said, “We are happy to be further strengthening our already existing partnership with JCB."

“Chola has been our preferred partner and our association with them goes back to 2017. JCB has over 700 dealer outlets and with Chola’s 1148 branches we will work together on this special offer for our customers so that they can avail the best possible benefits for their equipment financing needs. Together, JCB and Chola will continue to explore growth in the construction equipment and machinery business in the country,” said Deepak Shetty, CEO and Managing Director, JCB India.

JCB India has a wide range of equipment for its customers.

Over the past two and a half decades, Chola has created value for its customers by supporting them in becoming entrepreneurs in the field of commercial transportation. The company has financed over 19 lakh customers and increasing every month, as per a release.