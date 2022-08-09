Reporter's Diary: The question remains: Would he or wouldn’t he?

CHENNAI: Superstar Rajinikanth’s refusal to reveal any details of the political matters he discussed with Governor RN Ravi on Monday has created an information vacuum, one that has now been filled by speculations about what the star would do next.

Though he publicly announced that politics was not his cup of tea and that he had no intentions to enter politics, the meeting which happened a day after he returned from the national capital has made both the politicians and public sit up and take notice, and follow it up with debates and hypotheses.

There’s speculation that the Centre is keen to offer some prestigious post to Rajini to make use of his popularity for political gains in TN. Adding to this is the furious discussions on social media, wondering whether Rajini would be offered a Governor post or at least a Rajya Sabha seat like music maestro Ilayaraja. That the leaders of Congress and CPM made strong comments about the meeting has only fanned the fire.

Observers point out that speculations would not have gathered such strength if Rajini had responded to media persons’ questions. Instead, by confirming that he had indeed discussed politics with Governor Ravi but would not divulge further details, he has only fuelled the frenzy. Now, all eyes are on Rajini — what would the BJP want him to do in the 2024 election?