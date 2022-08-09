Chennai inspector carves miniature chessboard using toothpicks

The 39-year-old from the Theni district joined Tamil Nadu police as a sub-inspector in 2008.

Despite joining the police force, he has not let go of his passion, which he says has been a great stress buster.

After it was confirmed that Chennai will be hosting the chess Olympiad, Veerachamy decided to commemorate it in his way.

“For about four days, after duty hours, I allotted three hours for this. The chess board’s dimensions are 2.5 x 2.5 cm and chessmen are 2 mm in diameter, ” Veerachamy told DT Next.