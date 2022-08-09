Celebrating culture: Dhakshinamurthy’s paintings on display now

CHENNAI: DakshinaChitra is organising its monthly art exhibition featuring a senior artist, V Dhakshinamurthy, this month. The artist is an alumnus of Madras College of Arts and Crafts and has been in the craft for over 40 years. He has done over 30 shows, exhibiting his works both nationally and internationally. The exhibition will be featuring a selection of his works.
His art which primarily colours dance, music and divinity on his canvasses, is known for its unique quality of depiction. The artistic quality and precision with which the strokes of the brush manage to create a textured effect, which is quite paradoxical, as it is both clear and blurred.
Talking to DT Next about the exhibition, Gita Hudson, curator of the gallery says, “Throughout the year we have many exhibitions and we also feature senior painters and artists and this is one of those exhibitions. He has done a lot of paintings and I chose a few from his entire collection
V Dhakshinamurthy is a figurative artist with an abstract style. Gita says that Murthy has taken an interest in collages and has been doing that for the last 2 – 3 years. She says that a couple of his collages will also be a part of the show.
“His paintings primarily revolve around Indian themes like harvest, musicians, dancers, earth stones and other natural elements. His art follows a very subtle representation than a realistic representation. However, his art has a story that subtly juxtaposes figuration and abstraction,” she says.
Divulging on if there is a theme for the show, she says, ‘There is no theme as such because we wanted to display a selection of his works. So, that’s what it is all about.”
The exhibition which began on August 6 will end on August 28. The art is on display at DakshinaChitra Museum, Muttukadu.
