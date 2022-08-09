Celebrating culture: Dhakshinamurthy’s paintings on display now

Talking to DT Next about the exhibition, Gita Hudson, curator of the gallery says, “Throughout the year we have many exhibitions and we also feature senior painters and artists and this is one of those exhibitions. He has done a lot of paintings and I chose a few from his entire collection

V Dhakshinamurthy is a figurative artist with an abstract style. Gita says that Murthy has taken an interest in collages and has been doing that for the last 2 – 3 years. She says that a couple of his collages will also be a part of the show.

“His paintings primarily revolve around Indian themes like harvest, musicians, dancers, earth stones and other natural elements. His art follows a very subtle representation than a realistic representation. However, his art has a story that subtly juxtaposes figuration and abstraction,” she says.