Motorist injured in Alandur signboard accident dies

CHENNAI: Motorist Shanmukha Sundaram (30) from Pudukottai, who was grievously injured after a signboard fell on GST road, died today at the Royapettah Government Hospital, according to a Thanthi report.

The accident occurred on Saturday after a huge signboard of Highways Department spanning across the GST road fell after an MTC bus rammed onto the pillar holding the sign board near Alandur Metro station around 3pm.

The sign board fell on a two-wheeler, a load van and an autorickshaw, crushing the occupant on the two-wheeler. The windscreen of the bus was completely damaged in the impact

The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter