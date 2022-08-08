City

Motorist injured in Alandur signboard accident dies

The sign board fell on a two-wheeler, a load van and an autorickshaw, crushing the occupant on the two-wheeler.
Signboard collapsed near Alandur Metro station
CHENNAI: Motorist Shanmukha Sundaram (30) from Pudukottai, who was grievously injured after a signboard fell on GST road, died today at the Royapettah Government Hospital, according to a Thanthi report.

The accident occurred on Saturday after a huge signboard of Highways Department spanning across the GST road fell after an MTC bus rammed onto the pillar holding the sign board near Alandur Metro station around 3pm.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter

Chennai
GST Road
Alandur
Alandur Metro Station
Accident in Chennai
Signboard collapsed in Chennai
Chennai signboard accident
Alandur accident
Signboard collapse in Alandur
Alandur signboard accident

