Custodial death: Chennai court grants bail to policemen

CHENNAI: A Chennai court on Monday granted bail to six policemen who were booked on murder charges for the death of a 25-year-old man, Vignesh, while in the custody of Secretariat Colony police. The incident happened in April 18, when Vignesh and his friend, Suresh were detained by police for alleged possession of liquor in the autorickshaw, they were traveling.

The case was subsequently transferred to CB-CID and in May, six policemen, including a home guard were arrested. Meanwhile, a city court on Monday granted bail to all six policemen as the CB-CID is yet to file a chargesheet in the case.