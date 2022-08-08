City

Chennai-Muscat flight delayed due to technical snag; passengers irked

The flight departed for Muscat at 1 am on Monday, after the fault was rectified.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI:The Chennai-Muscat flight was delayed after the pilot noticed a technical snag a few minutes before the departure on Sunday night.

The Air India flight to Muscat was scheduled to depart from Chennai at 8.30 pm with 138 passengers. While passengers were waiting to board the flight, the pilot noticed a technical snag and informed the ATC, after which the passengers were asked to wait.

As there were no updates given for more than two hours, passengers argued with the airline staff. Officials, who tried to pacify them, offered snacks and promised that the journey would commence soon.

