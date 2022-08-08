Boy, gang attack lover's relatives in Tambaram, arrested

CHENNAI: Police arrested eight people, including three minor boys, who allegedly attacked the family of their friend's lover in Tambaram on Sunday.

Police said Sakthi Ganesh (19) of Tambaram was in a relationship with a 17-year-old girl in the locality for the past two years. Recently, the girl's relatives who came to know about their relationship asked them to separate. On Sunday, Sakthi Ganesh along with his friends went to the girl's relative's house in Tambaram. As heated argument erupted, they attacked her relatives with stones.

On information, the Tambaram police who visited the spot arrested Sakthi Ganesh and his friends and admitted the injured to the Chromepet GH.

A case has been registered and three minor boys were sent to government homes while others were sent to prison. The police are searching for two others who are at large.