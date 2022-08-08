Alandur signage mishap: OPS seeks Rs 25 lakh for victim's family

CHENNAI: AIADMK coordinator and former chief minister O Panneerselvam on Monday urged the DMK government to provide financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh to the family of the victim, who died after a signboard fell on his vehicle on GST Road near Alandur Metro station.

The AIADMK leader, in a statement, also demanded adequate compensation and medical assistance for the persons, who were injured in the mishap.

Expressing his condolences to the family of the deceased, Panneerselvam also wished speedy recovery of the injured persons, who were admitted to hospitals.

Pointing out that the mishap had occurred due to over-speed of the bus while negotiating the curve, "If this accident occurred during weekdays, more people would have been injured".

Panneerselvam said though the police have registered a case and arrested the driver, it was the duty of the government to advise the driver and conductors that such mishaps should not occur in the future.

He said the government should also create awareness among the drivers about the implication of drunk and drive and speedy overtaking, which were the main cause of accidents.

"Therefore, the government should provide solatium of Rs 25 lakh for the family of the deceased and provide a government job to one of the members of the victim's family," the AIADMK coordinator said.