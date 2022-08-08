AIADMK GC meet: HC to hear OPS' appeal on August 10

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has decided to hear on August 10 the appeal filed by former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam in connection with the AIADMK's general council meeting that was held on July 11 followed by the High Court’s ruling in favor of the ex-chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami's faction.

When Justice G Jayachandran, who was recently nominated by Chief Justice MN Bhandari, had taken the appeal by OPS, his counsel senior advocate Arvind Pandian sought to hear the matter on Wednesday.

The advocate informed the court that their senior counsel Guru Krishnakumar has to come from New Delhi and argue before the court.

Recording the submissions, Justice Jayachandran accepted the request made by OPS's side and agreed to hear the matter on Wednesday at 2:15 pm.

After coming down heavily on OPS for making representation to the registry and Chief Justice (CJ) for changing the judge, Justice Krishnan Ramasamy directed the registry to place the case-related files before the CJ for his decision to nominate a judge for hearing the appeal.

The single judge claimed that he heard the matter twice. EPS’ side informed the judge that they are ready to argue before any judge. Therefore, the CJ nominated Justice Jayachandran for hearing the appeal.