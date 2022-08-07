Tractor runs over siblings; parents left with injuries

CHENNAI: Two children were killed while their parents survived after they were run over by a tractor after felling off their two-wheeler which brushed against another two-wheeler near Singaperumal Koil in Chengalpattu district on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Siddarth (4) and Lokesh Kumar (3). The children along with their parents, Govindaraj and Thenmozhi were returning from a temple when the accident happened.

Govindaraj works as an electrician. Thenmozhi is a housewife. The family resides at Karuneelam near Singaperumalkoil in the Chengalpattu district.

Police investigations revealed that Govindaraj’s two-wheeler brushed against another two-wheeler coming in the opposite direction. In the melee, he lost control and the occupants of the bike fell off the road.

A tractor which was trailing them hit the woman and the children, killing the children on the spot. Police rushed to the scene and secured the bodies of the children and sent them for autopsy. The injured parents were admitted for treatment. Chromepet traf- fic investigating wing registered a case and is investigating. The driver of the tractor has fled.