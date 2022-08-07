To spite temple trustee, axed employee steals 10-svgn chain

CHENNAI: Irate over being axed from the job, a 23-year-old man who was in charge of maintenance of a temple in Vyasarpadi stole a 10 sovereign gold chain from the idol.

MKB Nagar police arrested him on Saturday. The arrested person was identified as S Vigneswaran of Kallikuppam, Ambattur.

Police investigations revealed that Vigneshwaran was employed in a temple in SA colony for more than five years.

The trustee of the temple M Rajammal (38) found the gold chain missing on August 1 and filed a police complaint.

After perusing CCTV footages in the neighbourhood, police zeroed in on Vigneshwaran. Police said that he was fired from the job four months ago and in order to spite the trustee, he stole the gold jewel.

The 10 sovereign gold chain was recovered from him. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.