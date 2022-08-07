Man kills mother-in-law in Madipakkam, arrested

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly murdering his mother-in-law in Madipakkam. The accused, M Arumugam works as an electrician and is a resident of Ethirajulu street in Madipakkam.

Police said that Arumugam’s wife left to her mother’s house recently after a quarrel with him. On Saturday night, Arumugam went to his in-laws house to bring his wife back. On seeing Arumugam, his mother-in-law, Chitra picked up an argument. Irate over this, Arumugam attacked Chitra with a sharp object after which she was taken to a hospital.

On Sunday, she succumbed to her injuries after which Madipakkam police registered a case of murder and arrested Arumugam. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.