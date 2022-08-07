City

Man kills mother-in-law in Madipakkam, arrested

On seeing Arumugam, his mother-in-law, Chitra picked up an argument. Irate over this, Arumugam attacked Chitra with a sharp object after which she was taken to a hospital.
Representative image
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly murdering his mother-in-law in Madipakkam. The accused, M Arumugam works as an electrician and is a resident of Ethirajulu street in Madipakkam.

Police said that Arumugam’s wife left to her mother’s house recently after a quarrel with him. On Saturday night, Arumugam went to his in-laws house to bring his wife back. On seeing Arumugam, his mother-in-law, Chitra picked up an argument. Irate over this, Arumugam attacked Chitra with a sharp object after which she was taken to a hospital.

On Sunday, she succumbed to her injuries after which Madipakkam police registered a case of murder and arrested Arumugam. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Crime
Murder

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in