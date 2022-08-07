Huge signboard collapses near Alandur Metro

CHENNAI: A person driving a motorbike severely injured after a huge signboard collapsed over several moving vehicles on the road near Alandur Metro station on Sunday. The accident impeded vehicles going towards GST Road. The incident occurred at 3:30 PM and injured several other passengers traveling on Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway.
In the accident, two people were severely injured and taken to a hospital for further treatment.
The incident resulted in a massive traffic snarl for all passengers traveling on the GST road.
To make things worse, a 70 V bus hit a pole dislodging it. The police have registered a case and the probe is underway.
More details are awaited.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android