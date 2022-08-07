City

Huge signboard collapses near Alandur Metro

In the accident, two people were severely injured and taken to a hospital for further treatment.
Signboard collapsed near Alandur Metro station
Signboard collapsed near Alandur Metro station
Online Desk

CHENNAI: A person driving a motorbike severely injured after a huge signboard collapsed over several moving vehicles on the road near Alandur Metro station on Sunday. The accident impeded vehicles going towards GST Road. The incident occurred at 3:30 PM and injured several other passengers traveling on Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway.

In the accident, two people were severely injured and taken to a hospital for further treatment.

The incident resulted in a massive traffic snarl for all passengers traveling on the GST road.

To make things worse, a 70 V bus hit a pole dislodging it. The police have registered a case and the probe is underway.

More details are awaited.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Chennai
Alandur
Alandur Metro Station
Accident in Chennai
Alandur metro accident
Signboard collapsed in Chennai
Chennai signboard accident
Chennai accident
Alandur accident
Traffic jam in Chennai
Signboard collapse
Signboard collapse in Alandur
One killed in Alandur metro accident

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in