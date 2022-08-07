GCC signs MoU to facilitate climate resilient management

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with World Resources Institute, an international environmental organisation, to integrate best practices in climate resilient management in the city.

According to the MoU signed a few days ago, the civic body and the organisation will work together in developing frameworks, guidance and tools by pilot testing of frameworks that help mainstreaming climate actions with development expenditure.

Also, the MoU will ensure the usage of variety of fiscal and financial tools such as taxes, levies, bonds to raise finance for implementing climate actions at the city level. Both the sides will collaborate for documentation and evaluation studies for various sectors and thematic areas jointly and undertake research projects related to disaster management.

Conducting and supporting consultation, conferences, workshops, knowledge, and experience sharing for climate resilient infrastructure development and facilitating interpretation of continually updated tools and methodology based on emerging lessons from the ground and delivering training modules to government officers and other relevant stakeholders in the country and South Asia region are also parts of the partnership.

"Climate change is likely to multiply the impacts of risks the city already faces, therefore further action must be taken to tackle both climate induced hazards to protect society, the economy and the environment. Disaster risk reduction (DRR) and climate change adaptation (CCA) are two practices concerned with tackling the increased risk of disasters, such as flooding, with climate change" the MoU said.

It added that disaster risk reduction looks to reduce the risk of both natural and man-made disasters through reducing exposure and vulnerability of people and property and increasing preparedness for such events, while CCA looks to make adjustments to reduce the potential negative impacts of climate change on society with regard to both climate extremes and gradual changes in mean climate.