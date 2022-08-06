Wanting to go home, girl stages ‘assault’ drama in college

CHENNAI: A girl student’s complaint on being attacked by a man inside the college premises turned out to be a hoax.

Police sources said that the 18-year-old girl, a native of Pudukottai, was studying first year physiotherapy at a private institute near Poonamalee.

She was staying at her relative’s residence in Kovur near Kundrathur. On Friday, she was taken to the health centre within the college campus by her friends after she was found with cut injuries.

The girl told her friends and college authorities that she was in the classroom when she heard a noise outside and when she went there, she was attacked by a man. As the ‘news’ of the incident spread, police conducted investigation.

The girl gave contradictory versions to police, who later found out that the girl had inflicted injuries on herself and staged drama as she was not happy with her college and wanted to go home. She was counselled and let off with a warning.