Singara Chennai Food Festival from August 12-14

CHENNAI: Several traditional food items will be showcased at the Singara Chennai Food Festival 2022 that is scheduled from August 12-14 at the Island Grounds. The food safety department is hosting the food festival as part of the 'Eat Right India' campaign.

Officials from the food safety department said that several self-help groups have also joined hands to present their special recipes at the festival. The festival will highlight the motive of Eat Right India campaign, which is an initiative launched by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to promote the intake of nutritional food items.

"The food festival will promote the idea behind the Eat Right campaign as wrong food habits in the current scenario has led to a rise in the lifestyle diseases. The incidence of non-communicable diseases is a major concern where food patterns play a major role and traditional food items also serve as a solution to it. The three day food festival will have about 150 stalls with programmes on identification of adulterated food items and preparations of healthy food items," a designated officer from the State Food Safety Department said.

Several such food festivals have been conducted by the department in the districts and it will see a participation of school and college students, Anganwadi workers, apart from self help groups. A walkathon will also be conducted on August 14th.