Diversions for 3 days to conduct Independence Day rehearsals

CHENNAI: Chennai traffic police have announced traffic diversions on August 6, 11 and 13 near the Secretariat to facilitate rehearsals for the celebrations of 75th Independence Day.

The traffic changes will be in effect from 6 am till the rehearsals end, on all three days, police said.

Accordingly, the stretch of Kamarajar Salai from Napier Bridge up to RBI Subway North on Rajaji Salai and Flag Staff Road will be closed for all the vehicular traffic, except for those vehicles carrying a pass.

Vehicles coming on Kamarajar Salai, intending to proceed towards Parry’s Corner via Rajaji Salai shall take the route via Swami Sivananda Salai, Anna Salai, Muthusamy Bridge, Muthusamy Road, RA Mandram and NFS Road to reach Parrys Corner.

Vehicles coming on Rajaji Salai, intending to proceed towards Kamarajar Salai via Rajaji Salai will have to take the route via NFS Road, RA Mandram, Muthusamy Road, Muthusamy Bridge, Anna Salai and Wallajah Road to reach Kamarajar Salai.

Vehicles coming from Anna Salai, intending to proceed towards Parrys Corner and Kamarajar Salai via Flag Staff Road will take route via Muthusamy Bridge, Muthusamy Road, RA Mandram, NFS Road to reach Parrys Corner and Anna Salai, Wallajah Road to reach Kamarajar Salai.

