Chennai Police’s Paravai scheme kickstarts with 15 youngsters

CHENNAI: Four months after launching PARAVAI (Personal Attitude Reformation Assistance Venture Affirming Identity), a scheme that aims to rehabilitate young first-time offenders under 24 years old, Chennai police kickstarted the scheme on Saturday by initiating 15 youths into driving programmes.

The youths would be trained at the Institute of Road Transport (IRT) in Taramani on driving light motor vehicle (LMV) and also on car mechanism for 30 days. Further, they will be given a transport allowance of Rs 100 per day apart from free uniforms, books and stationery, a police official said.

On completion of this course, they will be trained on driving Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMV) and their operation for 55 days at IRT’s facility in Gummidipoondi.

Police officials said that the scheme aims to rehabilitate first time offenders less than 24 years of age and equip them with skills, which would help them get jobs.

Apart from these skills, they will also be given psychological counselling, rehabilitation for those addicted to alcohol and drugs. Chennai Police has tied up with other stakeholders such as the State legal services authority, social defence, state career guidance centre to impart necessary skills to the youths, who will be part of the programme.