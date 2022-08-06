Chengalpattu records less than 100 new cases

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 1,141 new COVID cases, including a case each from New Delhi and West Bengal on Friday. Total number of cases in the State reached 35,50,547. Chennai recorded 247 new cases and Coimbatore had 130 cases. All the other districts, including Chengalpattu (for the first time in months) reported less than 100 cases of COVID-19. TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 4.1% after testing 28,986 samples in the past 24 hours. Mayiladuthurai reported highest TPR of 8.5% while Chennai reported 4.3% TPR. Meanwhile, TN’s active case count stood at 10,598. With 1,530 more people being discharged across the State, total recoveries reached over 35.01 lakh. With no more COVID deaths in the past 24 hours, the death toll stood at 38,033.