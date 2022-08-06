A journey across India: Attempts to explore Indian flavours

CHENNAI: JHind, Grand Chennai by GRT’s ‘Hitch a Ride on NH44 - A Degustation Pop Up’ is a food festival curated by Chef Sheethram Prasad. The menu attempts to explore the various cuisines across the nation and covers popular and favourite dishes from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. Some of the signature dishes are- aali vidhai paruppu vadai, kachcha kelle ka chaat mela, kadagu year, kozhi suruku, neri katti meen kozhambu, aab gosht with bakarkhani among others.

For amuse bouche, we tried their hot Kashmiri kahwa tea, served with apple caviar, and biscotti. The tea had delicate infused spices like cardamom, cinnamon, and saffron. The tea remained true to its Kashmiri roots in terms of flavour. For anyone who is not familiar with the Kashmiri cuisine, the tea may not appease your palate.

For appetizers, we tried their yakhni shorba. This mutton soup, served with bite-sized mutton balls, was light on flavours and did not do much in terms of spice. Only after adding lemon and pepper, does the dish give some relief to the dull seasoning.

Their kachcha kelle ka chaat mela, which was a mix of papdi chaat, also consisting of banana chips and dhokla frozen in liquid nitrogen. The chaat is made in front of you on a trolley table with elaborate splish and splash of liquid nitrogen on the chaat, sauces and chutneys. The dish was pretty good in terms of taste and presentation. The dhokla used in the dish for garnishing is dipped in nitrogen for extra spectacle.