IIT-M to partner with National Institute of Siddha

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) is partnering with the National Institute of Siddha (NIS), a Centre of Excellence for Research and Higher Education in the Siddha system of Medicine in Chennai, on training, Research and Clinical Studies.

The partnership is expected to result in the development of new collaborative teaching programmes and research in the areas of clinical research, molecular biology and in-vitro cell line studies and health system research besides in exchange of faculty members.

An MoU towards this effect was signed recently by Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, and Dr R. Meenakumari, Director, NIS, in the presence of Prof. Ravindra Gettu, IIT Madras.

Highlighting the impact of this collaboration, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “Siddha is a very important school of Indian Medicine. This collaboration will focus on establishing a scientific basis that explains the efficacy of Siddha medicines.”

The Institutes will also jointly organize seminars, workshops, webinars, conferences, continuing education programmes [including Continuing Medical Education (CME) ] and develop academic programmes. They will also promote the exchange of students, PhD, Postdoctoral Scholars and faculty for teaching/training programmes.

Speaking about the outcomes envisaged from this partnership, Dr. R. Meenakumari, Director, National Institute of Siddha (NIS), said, “National Institute of Siddha is glad to sign MoU with IITM, a premium institute of the nation. We hope that the collaboration will open new avenues for knowledge sharing about the tremendous therapeutic potential of available Siddha medicine and the application of cutting-edge technology of IITM in scientific validation of Siddha formulations, and identification of its bioactive molecule and mechanism of action.”

Further, Dr Meenakumari said, “The collaboration of the two institutes will also enhance the exposure of students in the important area of herbal research and technology. The institutions also hope to co-organize high-impact events in the field of technological intervention in the traditional system of medicine. We look forward to working together with IITM for mutual benefit and for the advancement of the Siddha healthcare system.”

The National Institute of Siddha works towards promoting the growth and development of the Siddha system of medicine and undertaking research in the Siddha system, among other works. The NIS Chennai works to improve the quality and standards of Postgraduate education in Siddha System and to conduct research and validate the Siddha medicines for selected diseases.