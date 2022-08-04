Jilted lover attacks woman for avoiding him in Chennai

CHENNAI: In a horrific incident, a college student attacked a woman for avoiding him in Chennai.

Prasanth (19) studying in a private college in Teynampet was in a relationship with a 21-year-old since schooldays. However, their relationship got on tenterhooks when the woman's parents became aware of it.

On being castigated by her parents, the woman kept avoiding Prashanth for two months. Irked over this, he confronted her at the bus stop when she was on her way home from college last evening and asked why is she refusing to talk to him.

The argument got intense and in a fit of rage, Prashanth wielded a pocket knife he had hidden and attacked her leaving her face bloodied. Though he had fled the spot after the act, he later surrendered at the police station following which he was jailed.

The injured is being treated at Royapettah government hospital. The police have filed a case and further investigations are on.