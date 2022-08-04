Class 10 girl ends life over low marks in Erode

CHENNAI: A 16-year-old girl studying Class 10 in a private school in Erode killed herself by consuming poison on Wednesday as she scored low marks in the exam.

Police said Sabeena from Jeevanandam Street was studying Class 10 in a private school in Karungalpalayam.

As she scored low marks in exams, her parents had chided her asking to avoid watching TV and concentrate on studies.

The girl, who became depressed, consumed rat poison. She was immediately rushed to a private hospital, where she died without responding to treatment. The Surampatti police have registered a case and further inquiries are on.